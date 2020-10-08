Sara Jo Spencer
Abilene - Sara Jo Spencer, 80, returned to her Heavenly home on October 7, 2020.
Sara was born to the late Robert Thomas and Wanza Mae Edwards, in Clarksville, Texas, on October 30, 1939. She was the oldest of three children, followed by her two brothers. Sara lived in Clarksville until her arrival on the McMurry University campus. Her time at McMurry was spent earning a Bachelor of Arts in Education, supporting the Indians as a member of the cheer squad, and meeting the love of her life, Bill, while playing in the band. Sara later went on to earn a degree in Library Sciences from Texas Woman's University.
Sara and Bill were married in Clarksville on June 30, 1962 and were blessed with 58 years together on this side of Heaven.
She served as an educator and librarian at Johnston Elementary, Lincoln Junior High and Abilene Christian University. Her love for knowledge and curious spirit were a gift to all who worked alongside her or had the privilege to be a student on her campus.
Sara could be described as a homemaker of the truest nature: her ultimate joy in life was founded in the creation of a home and family. Her love for her children was a sweet reflection of her Savior's love for her and ultimately was a guiding force in each of her children's lives. Sara saw beauty in the magnificent flowers she meticulously cared for and in the patterns of the intricate quilts she created.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Bill; her son, Robert (Linda) of Abilene; her son, Edward (Allison) of Abilene; her daughter, Paula (Stacey) McGrew of Abilene; her grandchildren Nathan (Andrea), Marcus (Kristian), Neal (Liis), Lauren, Blaine and Luke; her great-grandchildren Samuel, Benjamin, Haven, Lily, Andrew and Johnathan; her brother, John Edwards and wife Jeanell of McAllen; her niece, Tamara Baker of Cedar Park; her nephew, Mac Edwards of Llano; her nephew, Robert Edwards of Lewisville, Arkansas; her sister-in-law, Betty Edwards of Paris, Texas; and her beloved Schnauzer, Cookie; She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Robert Edwards.
Sara's life will be celebrated on October 10, 2020 at 1:00pm during a memorial service at First Baptist Church Abilene, followed by a graveside service at Ross Cemetery in Baird, Texas at 3:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required at both services as a precautionary measure. The family graciously asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to the McMurry University Band or Hendrick Hospice.
The family would also like to thank Clyde Nursing Center and Hendrick Hospice for their dedicated service and care of our loved one.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com