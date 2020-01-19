|
|
Sara Josephine (Arvin) Caldwell
Boerne - Sara Josephine (Arvin) Caldwell passed away on January 17, 2020 in Boerne, Texas at the age of 91.
Jo is survived by her children, son Larry Caldwell and wife Frances, Boerne; daughter Ruth Reynoso and husband Bryan, Phoenix, AZ. She is also survived by three grandsons, five great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Ruth Arvin, Brownwood and Livingston, TX, sister Betty Bessant, Grapevine, TX, husband Walter, Abilene, TX. and grandson Adam Reynoso, Phoenix, AZ.
Jo was born in Brownwood, TX, January 28, 1928. She graduated with honors from Howard Payne University with a degree in Mathematics. She married Walter in 1948. She and her family moved to Abilene in 1961 where she taught high school mathematics in the Abilene ISD for 20+yrs. After retiring she moved in 1991 to Phoenix, AZ and in 1998 to Boerne, TX.
Jo taught Geometry and Algebra at Abilene Cooper High School and loved her job. She was a volunteer at the Boerne library and active member and volunteer at St Helena's Episcopal Church in Boerne. Jo was an avid bridge player, baseball fan, bowler, water skier and a member of several bridge groups. After retiring, she traveled through Europe numerous times with her good friend Rose Williams and others. Reading, sailing, water skiing and camping with family and friends were her favorite activities.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11 AM, January 24, 2020 at St Helena's Episcopal Church in Boerne. Rev. David Read will officiate the ceremony. Burial will be in Brownwood, TX. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ability 360 (ATTN: Adam's Wheelchairs) at Ability 360, 5025 E. Washington St., Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85034 or Abilty360.org. The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at the Menger Springs facilities in Boerne for their patience, love and tender care.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020