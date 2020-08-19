Sara Moore
Tye, TX - Sara Moore, 85, of Tye, Texas, passed away on Monday August 17, 2020 in Abilene.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday August 20, 2020 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday August 21, 2020 at the Tye Baptist Church with Bro. Bill Murphy and Bro. Jim Ritter, officiating. Interment will follow in the Tye Cemetery under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Sara was born on August 22, 1934 in Caps, Texas to the late Herman and Bessie (Brewster) Adams. She and Jack Moore were married on June 27, 1952 in Caps. Sara was a homemaker and a member of the Tye Baptist Church where she taught the first and second grade Sunday School class for 22 years. She was a member of the Sewing Club, a volunteer for the West Texas Fair and a 4-H adult leader for several years. Sara was a longtime resident of the Tye community.
Sara was preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy Ann Sosebee and one great-grandson, Slade Thomas Hamer.
Sara is survived by her husband Jack of Tye; two sons, Shawn Moore and wife Susan of Trent, and Maury Moore and wife Susan of Merkel; one daughter, Tonya Caulder and husband Buddy of Graham; one brother, Ray Adams of Temple; ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Serving as pallbearers will be Monty Moore, Tyler Hannie, Aaron Hamer, Ronnie Dobbs, Aaron Caulder, Zachary Moore and Ethan Moore.
Family suggests memorials may be made to Tye Cemetery, PO Box 64, Tye, Texas 79563 or the Operation Brown Bag, c/o Tye City Hall, PO Box 369, Tye, Texas 79563.
The family of Sara Moore wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the caring staff Northern Oaks and Hendrick Hospice Care.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com