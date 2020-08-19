1/1
Sara Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara Moore

Tye, TX - Sara Moore, 85, of Tye, Texas, passed away on Monday August 17, 2020 in Abilene.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday August 20, 2020 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday August 21, 2020 at the Tye Baptist Church with Bro. Bill Murphy and Bro. Jim Ritter, officiating. Interment will follow in the Tye Cemetery under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.

Sara was born on August 22, 1934 in Caps, Texas to the late Herman and Bessie (Brewster) Adams. She and Jack Moore were married on June 27, 1952 in Caps. Sara was a homemaker and a member of the Tye Baptist Church where she taught the first and second grade Sunday School class for 22 years. She was a member of the Sewing Club, a volunteer for the West Texas Fair and a 4-H adult leader for several years. Sara was a longtime resident of the Tye community.

Sara was preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy Ann Sosebee and one great-grandson, Slade Thomas Hamer.

Sara is survived by her husband Jack of Tye; two sons, Shawn Moore and wife Susan of Trent, and Maury Moore and wife Susan of Merkel; one daughter, Tonya Caulder and husband Buddy of Graham; one brother, Ray Adams of Temple; ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Serving as pallbearers will be Monty Moore, Tyler Hannie, Aaron Hamer, Ronnie Dobbs, Aaron Caulder, Zachary Moore and Ethan Moore.

Family suggests memorials may be made to Tye Cemetery, PO Box 64, Tye, Texas 79563 or the Operation Brown Bag, c/o Tye City Hall, PO Box 369, Tye, Texas 79563.

The family of Sara Moore wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the caring staff Northern Oaks and Hendrick Hospice Care.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamil Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved