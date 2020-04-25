|
|
Sara Reeves
Abilene - Sara Kate Reeves, 42, passed suddenly away in a traffic accident that also claimed the life of her employee, Gabe Andraderde, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 A memorial service will be held on Monday, at 11:00am, April 27, 2020 in the Perini Chapel at the Buffalo Gap Cemetery, directed by Fry~Smith Funeral Home, Tuscola.
Sara was born on November 1, 1977 to Curtis Paul Gross and Melisa Mae McKibben (McDaris) in Canyon, Texas. She moved to Southern Taylor county where she started school at Buffalo Gap Elementary and later graduated from Jim Ned High School in 1996.
She met her husband J. P. Reeves while in school at Jim Ned, they later married in Abilene on March 14, 2008.
Sara and her business partners Ann Marie Hubbard, Gary Garret, and Shane Childers started Inca-Trio fire services of Abilene. Sara was a true American entrepreneur and loved the title "businesswoman". Her first job in the fire services industry started in 2006 with a temporary employment agency that contracted her to Sentry Fire Protection. While working she started her education in fire safety which led her to hold several certificates in fire suppression, then to her starting and becoming a partner in Inca-Trio. Upon Gary's retirement in 2014 and Shane's retirement in 2019 it allowed Sara and Ann Marie to buy the partners' shares. Sara and Ann Marie were looking forward to moving into their new and bigger location due to the growth of the Inca-Trio.
Sara was a wife, mom, daughter, and Gigi to her grandson. She absolutely loved her family. She loved hard, was very loyal and treated everyone like family, even the dogs. She was filled with life and full of fire.
Mom will always be forever in our hearts, she was the best.
She is survived by her husband J. P. Reeves of Abilene; daughters, Briana Roe and Carlee Reeves of Abilene; one son, Rayden Wadley of San Angelo; mother, Melisa McKibben of Abilene; father, Curtis Gross of Amarillo; and one sister Lucretia Gross of Amarillo; brother, Mickey Gross of Dallas; uncle, Matt McDaris of Dallas; and aunt Gay McDaris of Coleman.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Love and Care Ministries, 233 Fannin St., Abilene, Texas 79603.
***Due to Covid 19 restrictions only ten family members are allowed in the open air chapel at any one time. We ask that these restrictions are followed.***
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020