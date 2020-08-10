Sarah E. Casey Doucette
Abilene - Sarah E. Casey Doucette, 92, of Abilene passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020 at Hendrick Hospice Care.
Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Shep Cemetery south of Abilene on FM 1086 at 10:00 AM. The family will receive guest for a visitation on Wednesday evening from 5-7:00 PM at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home 5701 Hwy. 277 South in Abilene.
Sarah was born on March 8, 1928 in Wilmeth, Texas. She was the 2nd of 6 children born to the late Joseph Thomas and Ethel Etta (Hamner) Casey. She enjoyed growing up with her siblings in the community of Shep making many special memories on the farm. She attended Blackwell High School she graduated from McMurry College in 1956 with her BA and later attended Scarritt College for Christian Workers. Her faith was the focal point of her life it was only natural that after leaving home she gained employment through The United Methodist Church and was sent to California. She devoted so much of her life to the church working wherever she was needed from CA, TN, KY, and WVA. She served the church as a Commissioned Deaconess. She was a Representative of the NE Jurisdiction of the National Committee for Deaconess Home Mission Commission. She was also active with the Church & Community Workers Association and Appalachian Development Committee. While working in West Virginia she met Edward Earl Doucette who she married on December 11, 1976 in Charlestown, WVA. The two eventually settled back in Abilene in 1982 where she worked at McMurry before retiring. She was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church.
She will be remembered for her love and generosity, and always putting the needs of others before herself. Though she had no children of her own she helped raise many others through her involvement in youth groups, and personal relationships. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved visits from her nieces and nephews. She was a true example of a servant her legacy a service will live on in the lives of those whom she touched along her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Laura Jane Dean and her husband Derrell; her brothers, Tommy Ray Casey, W. Joe Casey and his wife Betty, and John K. Casey and his wife Monna; and 2 nephews.
She is survived by her devoted brother, Richard W. "Dick" Casey and his wife Hazel of Abilene; 16 nieces & nephews and their spouses.
The family wishes acknowledge the Nursing Services, and Management of Wisteria Place for the great care of Sarah. The family also would like to thank the staff of Hendrick Hospice for their care of Sarah in her final season of life and comfort they gave to the family as well.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hendrick Hospice, or to Meals on Wheels. To leave condolences to the family please visit, www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com