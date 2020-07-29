Sarah Elizabeth Harris Lucas



Merkel - Sarah Elizabeth Harris Lucas 74, of Merkel, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Abilene TX.



Sarah was born on July 21,1946 in Merkel TX to Joseph Leo and Alice "Pug" Russell Harris. She was a lifelong resident of Merkel. Sarah married her high school sweetheart, Billy Newell Lucas on August 14, 1964. The love and devotion they shared for one another was evident for just a few days shy of 56 years.



Sarah is survived by her husband Billy; a son and daughter in law Russell and Rosie Lucas of Hamlin; and a daughter and son in law Teresa and Joel Owens of Merkel. She was also very faithful in supporting all 7 of her grandchildren and all of their endeavors. Tyler Lucas of Abilene, Ryne (Emily) Lucas of Hamlin, Tucker (Kaylie) Lucas of Abilene, Brannon Stegemoeller of Belton, Zach, Kyle and Dacia Owens all of Merkel. One Great Grandson, Cooper Lucas of Hamlin. Sister in Law Connie Harris of Abilene.



Sarah was preceded in death by her parents and brother Robert Leo Harris.



Family was a treasured blessing that she considered a privilege to enjoy, with multiple in laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Sarah spent countless hours at sporting events throughout her lifetime, starting with her children and eventually her grandchildren. Even though most of her attention was on her own children and grandchildren, she loved all the kids that wore the purple and gold for the Badgers. Being the mom of a coach she also had room in her heart along the way to include some Armadillos, Lions, Yellowhammers and Pied Pipers as well.



Sarah was a 1964 graduate of Merkel High School where she loved her time in the Badger Band and performing as a twirler. She was also a longtime member of the Merkel Church of Christ.



Sarah also spent many years feeding the citizens of Merkel and the surrounding communities. First, serving and working for her parents and later as the owner and operator of Pug and Leo's family restaurant. She loved serving and providing food, but she loved the social part of her job the best. She never met a stranger, loved to talk, laugh and visit with all of their customers. All the while showing off the extensive Coca Cola collection that she and her mother had acquired over the years.



Family and friends will always have fond memories of her infectious smile and personality when they think of her and the things that she loved: Gardening, decorating, going on vacation with family, big swigs, diet Dr Pepper slush, laughing until no sound comes out, making lists for everything, worrying about everything, going to the cellar, convincing her husband to do things he didn't think he wanted to do, and keeping things forever. She considered their cabin at Lake Sweetwater her happy place, and loved spending time there with family and friends.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Merkel Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel. Current mandates of face masks and social distancing will be followed at the services.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store