Sarah M. Wilder
Abilene - Sarah M. Wilder, 83, died on November 17, 2019 at Bright Pointe at Lytle Lake Nursing Home in Abilene.
Sarah was born May 7, 1936 in Chatoca, a small railroad community in Texas, but grew up in Baird. She graduated from Draughon Business College, becoming a dietician. She loved sewing, crafting and cooking. Sarah was a member of the First Baptist Church in Baird. She was a devout Christian and knew the Bible well.
At a young age, she married Jose Rodriguez and the couple had three sons, Elias C. Rodriguez, Eliseo C. Rodriguez and Eddie C. Rodriguez. After their marriage ended, later in life, she married Don Wilder.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonia D. Martinez and Guadalupe Martinez; Don Wilder and a brother, Elias Martinez.
She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-laws, Elias and Gracie Rodriguez, Eliseo and Alice Rodriguez, and Eddie and Cindy Rodriguez, all from the Dallas-Ft. Worth area; her brother Sammy Martinez of Abilene; Rebecca Robertson of Abilene; Ruby and Larry Joe Rinehart of Arizona; Manuel and Anita Martinez of Abilene; and Ophelia P. Troup of Abilene. She is also survived by five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, November 22, 2019 at Parker-Jacobs Funeral Home, 141 E. Third in Baird. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Parker-Jacobs Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Ross Cemetery Annex in Baird.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019