Sarah Mann
Abilene - Sarah Mann of Abilene passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Funeral Services will be held Saturday September 21, 2019 at 2pm in the North's Funeral Home Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held Friday September 20, 2019 from 5-7pm also at the Funeral Home.
Sarah was born November 1,1935 in Drumright OK, to parents Benjamin F. Denny and Ella Birge-Denny.
Sarah moved with her family to New Mexico and spent several years there, before moving to Oakland CA, and San Antonio. In 1958 they moved to Abilene Texas where they would remain. Sarah was involved in the Pythian Sisters as Most Excellent Chief.
Sarah's hobbies included knitting, sewing and crochet, she enjoyed canning, cooking and feeding her friends and family.
Sarah was preceded in death by Parents, Benjamin F. Denny, and Ella Birge Denny, sister Dorothy Shriver and brother Paul Edward Denny.
Left to cherish her memories are sons; Richard Mann and Wyvonne of Lubbock TX, Cliff Mann Jr, and Kathy of Abilene, TX., Eddie Mann and Judy of Lubbock, TX, Curtis Mann and Tammy of Elgin TX, daughter Cynthia Reed and Vic of VA, sisters; Bettie Brechtel of Screven GA, Ruth Kaiser of Oilton OK, Patty Ashcraft of Clarksville TN, along with 15 grandchildren and 29 Great grandchildren and a host of extended family and many friends. Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 20, 2019