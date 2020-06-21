Sarah Marie Josephine Robinson
Sarah Marie Josephine Robinson

Sarah Went home to heaven on Friday June 19 2020.

Sarah was born on February 22 1996 in Abilene TX.

Sarah had a vibrant quirky personality that made an impact on everyone that knew her. She had a love of animals, music and photography. In her short life she met many people across the country in her travels that loved and adored her.

Sarah was a great Mom and lived for her son Landon.

Sarah is survived by her loving boyfriend Chris Villanueva of Anson. Her 4 yr old Son Landon, Sister Shelby Robinson and children PJ, Peyton and Charlotte of Anson, Mother Michele Robinson of Anson, her Father Kevin Robinson and step Mom Michelle Robinson of Riverside, CA.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday June 24th @ 5pm

At the Anson opera house in Anson, TX.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
