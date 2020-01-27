|
Sarah Stamey
Sarah Frances Stamey, 86, passed away on Sunday, January 19, in Cisco, Texas. Sarah was born September 10, 1933, in Oak Grove, Louisiana, the daughter of Jesse and Leona Blackledge Cook. Sarah had two sisters, Mary and Rebecca.
Sarah grew up in New Orleans. She met Joseph Stamey, of Cisco, Texas, when he was visiting New Orleans with his parents. Sarah and Joe were married in New Orleans in 1955. They lived in Texas. In 1963, they had a son, Frank. The family moved to Abilene in 1967. Joe was a professor at McMurry College, and Sarah worked in the Registrar's office at McMurry. Sarah graduated from McMurry. Sarah and Joe were members of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Abilene.
After Joe died in 2002, Sarah moved to Cisco. In 2006, she moved to the Cisco Nursing and Rehabilitation nursing home, where she remained a resident until her death.
Sarah was a kind-hearted, unselfish, and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She was truly a good and faithful servant of God. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Sarah is survived by her son, Frank, and his wife, Erin, of Abilene, and their four sons, Colton, Jared, Luke, and Max. She is also survived by four nephews and a niece. The family plans to have memorial services to honor Sarah in Cisco and New Orleans at later dates.
The Stamey family gives a special thank you to the staff at Cisco Nursing and Rehabilitation who took great care of Sarah over the years. She considered the nursing home staff to be her family. The Stamey family also gives thanks to the staff of Solaris Hospice for the care and comfort they provided Sarah the last four months.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020