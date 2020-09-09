Saundra Sue Cooley



Abilene - Saundra Sue Davis Cooley



Date of Birth: October 24, 1943



Entered Into Rest: September 5, 2020



A visitation will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM at Elmwood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Elmwood Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park.



Saundra was born on October 24th, 1943 to John Livingston Davis and Leoda (Hogue) Davis in San Jose, California. Leoda and Saundra stayed in Oklahoma with family until her daddy came home from WWII, then they settled down to live on the Red River where there were many adventures with her sister & cousins. Saundra attended Courtney schools through the sixth grade then the family moved to Abilene, TX where Saundra later met the love of her life. Donald and Saundra were married on March 5th, 1960 and together, they raised three daughters, Regina, Donna and Christy in a Christian home in Abilene.



Saundra taught Sunday School for many years and taught her daughters to love the Lord and His word through stories and songs. She loved music and sang Alto in the church choir. Saundra and Donald were faithful members of a local church until they were unable to attend but continued to show an example of continuous tithing throughout their entire lives. Saundra was a Brownie Troop Leader and she kept score for the girls softball teams for many years as the official Softball Mom Leader.



Saundra taught Pre-K at Abilene Dude Ranch for many years and loved working with children. Her next adventure was as a couple, they purchased a local gas station and carwash that Saundra ran, and they were very successful at The Busy Bee. Then, as Donald became more self-employed, Saundra became his bookkeeper in his roofing and his A/C & Heating installation businesses and finally Cooley's Oilfield Welding. Saundra loved to cook, she turned this into her new profession as a school Cafeteria Manager, starting off at Alta Vista Elementary, then College Heights Elementary and finally Jefferson Junior High where she eventually retired.



Saundra had many hobbies she enjoyed like embroidery, cross stich, canning everything especially jams & jellies, collecting chicken figurines and cooking. Saundra was a wonderful cook and passed this on to her daughters, a favorite request by all grandkids were her famous cinnamon rolls. Two of her favorite hobbies were ceramics and sewing. Donald built Saundra a ceramic shop in the backyard where she had over 150 molds and her own kiln, she made many special items for family and friends to enjoy. Her most enduring talents went into making each one of her three daughter's wedding dresses which were treasured by all.



Saundra was proceeded in death by her husband Donald, her parents John and Leoda Davis, bother-in-law Troy Cooley, and son-in-law Will Jackson. Saundra is survived by her three daughters: Regina (Cooley) Wheat married to Bruce of Abilene, Donna (Cooley) Puckett married to Joe of Lubbock and Christy (Cooley) Jackson of Ft. Worth. Saundra was lovingly known as "Mamaw" to her 8 grandchildren: *Shane Wheat and wife Jessi of Houston, AmyKaye (Wheat) Young and husband *Judson, Jessica (Puckett) Bowen and husband *Matt of Grandbury, *Jacob Puckett and wife Kaitlin of Carlsbad, NM, Jackie (Puckett) Willis and husband *Andy of Morton, *Josh Puckett and wife Morgan of Brownfield, *Trey Jackson and *John Jackson of Ft. Worth, 8 great-grandchildren, sister Joanie (Davis) Godfrey and husband Bo of Elgin, TX, and sister-in-law Judy (Isbell) Cooley of Red Oak as well as many nieces and nephews.



She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come. She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue. She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: "Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all." Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the LORD is to be praised. Give her the reward she has earned, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.



Proverbs 31: 25-31









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store