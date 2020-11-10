1/1
Secundino Gonzalez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Secundino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Secundino Gonzalez

Abilene - Secundino Gonzalez, 77, passed away November 08, 2020. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Ambler Baptist Church 2150 Park Avenue with Pastor Eddie Puga officiating. Burial will follow at Abilene Municipal Cemetery, directed by Abilene Funeral Home.

Mr. Gonzalez was born July 01, 1943, in Leon Guanajuato, Mexico to Marcelino and Maria Gonzalez. He loved to work and was dedicated and true to his Faith. Secundino enjoyed collecting pecans and sitting outside. His favorite place to eat was Abuelos. He also loved to watch "Tele Novelas" and eat hot sauce with every meal.

Survivors include sons Secundino Gonzalez Jr. and Jose Gonzalez; daughters Esther Gonzalez, Anita Chapa, Rita Gonzalez (Carmelo) and Maria Diaz (Danny); brothers Leonardo, Felix, Pio and Ramiro; sisters Matiana, Maria and Francisca; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family members.

Mr. Gonzalez was preceded in death by wife Sofia Yanez Gonzalez; his parents; sisters Concha and Lina and one great-great-grandchild.

Honored to be pallbearers are: Robert Schmittling, Christopher Schmittling, CJ Gonzalez, Manny Gonzalez, A.J. Lopez and Luceo Rodriguez.

The family will receive friends at a viewing from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Abilene Funeral Home Chapel of Hope 3349 N. 12th Street.

Online condolences and guest book may be signed at www.abilenefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abilene Funeral Home, Inc. - Abilene
3349 N. 12th Street
Abilene, TX 79603
325-672-7400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abilene Funeral Home, Inc. - Abilene

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved