Abilene - Secundino Gonzalez, 77, passed away November 08, 2020. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Ambler Baptist Church 2150 Park Avenue with Pastor Eddie Puga officiating. Burial will follow at Abilene Municipal Cemetery, directed by Abilene Funeral Home.
Mr. Gonzalez was born July 01, 1943, in Leon Guanajuato, Mexico to Marcelino and Maria Gonzalez. He loved to work and was dedicated and true to his Faith. Secundino enjoyed collecting pecans and sitting outside. His favorite place to eat was Abuelos. He also loved to watch "Tele Novelas" and eat hot sauce with every meal.
Survivors include sons Secundino Gonzalez Jr. and Jose Gonzalez; daughters Esther Gonzalez, Anita Chapa, Rita Gonzalez (Carmelo) and Maria Diaz (Danny); brothers Leonardo, Felix, Pio and Ramiro; sisters Matiana, Maria and Francisca; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family members.
Mr. Gonzalez was preceded in death by wife Sofia Yanez Gonzalez; his parents; sisters Concha and Lina and one great-great-grandchild.
Honored to be pallbearers are: Robert Schmittling, Christopher Schmittling, CJ Gonzalez, Manny Gonzalez, A.J. Lopez and Luceo Rodriguez.
The family will receive friends at a viewing from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Abilene Funeral Home Chapel of Hope 3349 N. 12th Street.
