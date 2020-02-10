|
Selina Starr McGuire
Abilene - Selina Suzanne (Starr) McGuire age 58, of Abilene, Texas, passed away on February 9th, in Abilene, TX.
Selina was born in Waco, TX, to Robert and Suzanne Starr on November 19, 1961. Her education included Alpine, Borger, Abilene, and Haskell public schools. She graduated from Haskell High School and McMurry University. She married Tom McGuire July 17, 1980, in her family home in Haskell, Texas. Her professional career started in Snyder at Cogdell Hospital. She also worked for Abilene Regional and for the last 6 years was the Financial Manager for Hendrick's HPN.
She was a member at Beltway Baptist Church and involved in Small Group activities, Re-Engage and Hendrick's Camp Courage. She served on the board of Alliance for Women and Children and was a consistent supporter of Pregnancy Resources.
Selina was preceded in death by her grandparents Frances and Shady Lane; Mary and Dugan Starr, and aunt Linda Lane-Bloise.
Selina is survived by husband Tom McGuire, son Brandon McGuire, daughter Brooke Gentry and son-in-law Ryan Gentry, grand-daughters Sydney, Alli, and Preslea Gentry; parents Robert and Suzanne Starr; mother-in-love Becky Fry; sister and brother-in-law Sara and Robert Rodriguez, sister and brother-in-law Fran and Mark Jones, brother and sister-in-law Doug and Rolanda Starr, chosen sister and brother-in-law Elizabeth Polk and Tedd Martin; nieces and nephews - Braden and Brent Rodriguez; Bryson and Brynn Jones; Britni and Trey Starr.
A memorial service will be held at Beltway Park Church in Abilene, TX, on Thursday, Feb. 13th at 11 a.m. with Doug Starr, officiating. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to…. Hendrick Hospice Camp Courage or Hendrick Hospice Care.
The McGuire and Starr Family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Drs. Jose Vega and Dr. Tommie Farrell and all the Hendrick Family that "touched" Selina's life - esp., throughout this past year's journey.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020