Sharee Gardner
Haskell - Sharee Jeanette Gardner, 65, of Midland, formerly of Haskell, passed away, Sunday, March 31, 2019. A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the First Christian Church, Haskell, with Rev. Tom Long officiating. Burial will follow in Willow Cemetery under the direction of Haskell Funeral Home, 2 Avenue D, Haskell. A visitation will be held Friday evening from 6:00 -8:00 pm, at Haskell Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.hasksellfuneralhometx.com.
Sharee was born January 31, 1954 in Hamlin, Texas, the daughter of Rex Reese and Elouise Carrigan Reese. On May 26, 1976, she married Roland Gardner, who preceded her in death. She worked for Lubbock Central Appraisal District as the Department Head of Land Appraisal. She was a member of First Christian Church of Haskell, and in Midland, St. Luke's Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rex Reese and husband, Roland Gardner.
Sharee is survived by her daughter Brandy Wrangham and husband Josh of Midland, TX; son, Eric Reese and fiance Kimberly Case of Amarillo; mother, Elouise Reese of Midland, TX; granddaughter, Alison Case of Amarillo, TX; sister-in-law, Becky Walton of Haskell, TX; nephew, Trey Gardner of Haskell, TX; brother-in-law, John Gardner of Haskell, TX; half-sister, Helen Kimzey of Abilene, TX; nephew Randall Martin of Haskell, TX, and a host of dear friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 4, 2019