Sharlene Todd Davis
Abilene - Sharlene Todd Davis passed away peacefully in the arms of her daughter Jill on the evening of Monday July 27, 2020. She was born in Friona, Texas on April 12, 1930, at the beginning of the Great Depression. She was the youngest of three children born to Valentine Leonard and Lydia Marshall Todd. Growing up in the plains during the Dust Bowl years, she had an appreciation for rural life and the hardships that her parents endured. Out of this experience arose a love of music, games, outdoors and nature's beauty.
The family moved to Stillwater, Oklahoma when Sharlene was in the 8th grade. While in school she received many honors, graduating as Valedictorian from Stillwater High School in 1948. She attended college at Oklahoma A&M University, now Oklahoma State University. She worked in the library while there which solidified her life-long love of books and reading. She graduated with a degree in sociology the summer of 1951 with honors. She married Joe P Davis the following fall and they made their home in Oklahoma City where she was a homemaker and their three children were born. She dedicated time to numerous volunteer efforts ranging from elementary school classroom and PTO activities, Boy Scouts, and community-based services at the Dale Evans Center for the mentally-challenged adults. They attended the Twelfth & Drexel Church of Christ. In addition to teaching bible school classes, they were active in local missions which served the low-income community with food assistance, medical care and spiritual guidance.
The family moved to Abilene in 1967 where she spent the rest of her days. They worshipped and taught pre-school thru adult classes at Southern Hills Church of Christ. For over forty years she sang for weddings and funerals and in singing groups including The Outhouse Five. She was widowed when Joe suddenly died in 1973.
She was able to combine her love of volunteer work with community service when she went to work for the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). Advancing to Director of RSVP, she continued to expand the footprint of volunteer services for non-profit agencies in Abilene and the surrounding areas. RSVP created the Leisure Time Travel Club which provided tours across the United States. Her participation ignited a love of travel and was her favorite fundraiser for their sponsor, the West Texas Rehab. When the travel club transitioned to Bilbrey Tours, she continued traveling as a guide. She visited almost every state in the US and Canada enjoying the sites and meeting new people. Upon her retirement in 1999, she became an enthusiastic RSVP volunteer and continued as a board member for several agencies.
Anyone that spent time around Sharlene knew that she was an avid sports fan. She loved tennis and her favorite teams were the San Antonio Spurs, the Texas Rangers and the Dallas Cowboys. Even later in life, the aides at Wisteria Place knew that if they needed to know when and what tv station a game was on, they could ask her.
In addition to being a loving mother, she was a devoted grandmother. While on her travels, she enjoyed finding gifts for family and friends, prioritizing special treasures for her grandchildren. She had a special and unique bond with each one of them.
People were drawn to Sharlene. She had wide-ranging experiences that allowed her to connect, share an encouraging word and a ready smile. She loved to laugh and chose to have an optimistic view of life founded in her strong Christian faith. Even in long-term care, she was forging new friendships with staff and residents by sharing stories and experiences. Ever the teacher, she offered to teach German to one of the aides.
Sharlene is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother and sister. She is survived by her son Jonathan and wife Mary Beth; her daughters, Jill and husband Tom Jones and Jana and husband Dallas Blalock; her grandchildren, Makay Jones, Leah Jones and partner Jacob Greenen and Henry Davis and partner Briana Arechiga; along with many nieces and nephews.
After almost six years in long term care at Wisteria Place, the family wishes to thank the staff, nurses and aides who provided loving care and continued to enrich her daily life.
A private graveside service in Oklahoma will be held for the immediate family with a celebration of her life tentatively planned for April 2021. Honorary pallbearers are Jonathan Davis, Henry Davis, Tom Jones, Dallas Blalock, Barry Todd, Merle Davis, Max Davis and Cleve Bilbrey.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the West Texas Rehab or the Food Bank of West Central Texas.
To leave condolences to the family and view her online photo tribute please visit, www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com