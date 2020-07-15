Sharlotte Roper
Abilene - Sharlotte Roper, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother,sister,and aunt passed away on July 14, 2020, at the age of 82.
Sharlotte Shannon was born in Brownwood, Texas, on December 20, 1937 to June and Birl Shannon. Sharlotte graduated from May High School (May, Texas) in 1956, excelling in drama, public speaking, and academics. She attended Abilene Christian University from 1956-1958 on a drama scholarship. In May of 1958, Sharlotte married her sweetheart, Coy Roper. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on May 30, 2020. Sharlotte continued her education, graduating from Mary Hardin-Baylor with a bachelor's degree in Education in 1965 and completed a Master's degree in Education at Abilene Christian University in 1974.
Sharlotte's career as an educator and counselor/social worker spanned many decades, states, and multiple countries. She taught secondary English in Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Canada, Detroit, Michigan, and Heritage Christian University in Florence, Alabama. Sharlotte taught Sociology and Psychology at Rochester College in Rochester, Michigan, and served as Dean of Women at Heritage Christian University and Rochester College. She was a social worker for the State of Tennessee in Nashville, Tennessee, and worked for a counseling center in Hohenwald, Tennessee. Sharlotte retired from Heritage Christian Universityat the age of 65 to focus on family and supporting her husband.
Sharlotte was a devoted, faithful, Christian woman and served as Bible school teacher, ladies' Bible class teacher, missionary's wife, and preacher's wife. She taught several generations of women to cook and delighted in creating tasty, unique dishes. Sharlotte used her love of entertaining and cooking in her bed and breakfast, Sharlotte's House Bed and Breakfast, in Tuscumbia, Alabama.
Sharlotte was preceded in death by her parents, June and Birl Shannon of Stephenville, Texas; sister, Sharon Buckman, Joe Buckman (brother-in-law); and Jo Roper (sister-in-law).
Sharlotte is survived by husband, Coy Roper; brother, Jamie Shannon (Carmen); brother-in-law David Roper; children: Dee Ann Shepherd (Ian), Shannon Boren (Dan), and Alec Roper; nieces: Robyn Jones (Mitch), Vale Shannon, Paige Hodges (Dusty), Cindy Honaker (Richard), Debbie Roper, Angi Lovejoy (Dan), and nephew Art Shannon (Cathy); grandchildren: Tabitha Cherry (Talon), Danny Boren, III (Lezli), Ethan Shepherd (Leah), Katie Boren, Faith Harper (Brandon), Camden Boren, Rachelle Steggerda, Drew Roper (Katelyn), Cody Roper, Brianna Roper; great grandchildren: McKenna Shepherd, Rowan Shepherd, Jerrod Boren, Lainey Boren, Raelyn Roper, Emelia Roper.
Funeral services will be Saturday, July 18th, 2020, at the Hamby Church of Christ at 9:30am with the burial to follow at Abilene Municipal Cemetery. Services entrusted to North's Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
Truth for Today World Mission School
PO Box 2044
Searcy, AR 72145-2044 http://biblecourses.com/Support/
Heritage Christian University https://hcu.kindful.com/