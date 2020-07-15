1/1
Sharlotte Roper
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharlotte Roper

Abilene - Sharlotte Roper, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother,sister,and aunt passed away on July 14, 2020, at the age of 82.

Sharlotte Shannon was born in Brownwood, Texas, on December 20, 1937 to June and Birl Shannon. Sharlotte graduated from May High School (May, Texas) in 1956, excelling in drama, public speaking, and academics. She attended Abilene Christian University from 1956-1958 on a drama scholarship. In May of 1958, Sharlotte married her sweetheart, Coy Roper. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on May 30, 2020. Sharlotte continued her education, graduating from Mary Hardin-Baylor with a bachelor's degree in Education in 1965 and completed a Master's degree in Education at Abilene Christian University in 1974.

Sharlotte's career as an educator and counselor/social worker spanned many decades, states, and multiple countries. She taught secondary English in Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Canada, Detroit, Michigan, and Heritage Christian University in Florence, Alabama. Sharlotte taught Sociology and Psychology at Rochester College in Rochester, Michigan, and served as Dean of Women at Heritage Christian University and Rochester College. She was a social worker for the State of Tennessee in Nashville, Tennessee, and worked for a counseling center in Hohenwald, Tennessee. Sharlotte retired from Heritage Christian Universityat the age of 65 to focus on family and supporting her husband.

Sharlotte was a devoted, faithful, Christian woman and served as Bible school teacher, ladies' Bible class teacher, missionary's wife, and preacher's wife. She taught several generations of women to cook and delighted in creating tasty, unique dishes. Sharlotte used her love of entertaining and cooking in her bed and breakfast, Sharlotte's House Bed and Breakfast, in Tuscumbia, Alabama.

Sharlotte was preceded in death by her parents, June and Birl Shannon of Stephenville, Texas; sister, Sharon Buckman, Joe Buckman (brother-in-law); and Jo Roper (sister-in-law).

Sharlotte is survived by husband, Coy Roper; brother, Jamie Shannon (Carmen); brother-in-law David Roper; children: Dee Ann Shepherd (Ian), Shannon Boren (Dan), and Alec Roper; nieces: Robyn Jones (Mitch), Vale Shannon, Paige Hodges (Dusty), Cindy Honaker (Richard), Debbie Roper, Angi Lovejoy (Dan), and nephew Art Shannon (Cathy); grandchildren: Tabitha Cherry (Talon), Danny Boren, III (Lezli), Ethan Shepherd (Leah), Katie Boren, Faith Harper (Brandon), Camden Boren, Rachelle Steggerda, Drew Roper (Katelyn), Cody Roper, Brianna Roper; great grandchildren: McKenna Shepherd, Rowan Shepherd, Jerrod Boren, Lainey Boren, Raelyn Roper, Emelia Roper.

Funeral services will be Saturday, July 18th, 2020, at the Hamby Church of Christ at 9:30am with the burial to follow at Abilene Municipal Cemetery. Services entrusted to North's Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

Truth for Today World Mission School

PO Box 2044

Searcy, AR 72145-2044

http://biblecourses.com/Support/

Heritage Christian University

https://hcu.kindful.com/






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Hamby Church of Christ
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Burial
Abilene Municipal Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by North's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved