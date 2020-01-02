|
Sharon Bowen
Abilene - Sharon Ann Russell Bowen, 71, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020. She was born June 11, 1948 in Bakersfield, California.
Sharon drove a school bus in Orange County California. She ran the Hall in Merkel and was a lifetime member of Lady's Auxiliary .
She is survived by her children Tim Harris; daughter Leslie Harris; sister Venita Jean Stafford; granddaughter Alexis Lopez; great-grandchildren Sabrina Calhoon and Grayson Calhoon; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020