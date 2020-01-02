Services
Starbuck Funeral Home
201 Edwards St
Merkel, TX 79536
(325) 928-4711
Sharon Bowen

Sharon Bowen Obituary
Sharon Bowen

Abilene - Sharon Ann Russell Bowen, 71, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020. She was born June 11, 1948 in Bakersfield, California.

Sharon drove a school bus in Orange County California. She ran the Hall in Merkel and was a lifetime member of Lady's Auxiliary .

She is survived by her children Tim Harris; daughter Leslie Harris; sister Venita Jean Stafford; granddaughter Alexis Lopez; great-grandchildren Sabrina Calhoon and Grayson Calhoon; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
