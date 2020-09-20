Sharon Jean Kemp
Abilene - Sharon Jean Kemp, 73 of Abilene, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. A private family graveside will be held at Elmwood Memorial Park on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Chris McCurley will officiate. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Sharon was born January 22, 1947 to Roy and Blanche Scarbrough in Hobbs, New Mexico. She lived in Abilene most of her life where she attended and graduated from Abilene High School. Sharon married Kayo Kemp on August 20, 1970 in Abilene. She began her career as a florist working for Philpott Florist before opening her own flower shop, Kemp Florist. Sharon was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing until her health would not allow it. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and assisting him in the wholesale jewelry business. She also enjoyed going out to dinner with friends. Sharon was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Tim Kemp. Sharon is survived by her husband, Kayo Kemp, of Abilene; one son, Greg Kemp, also of Abilene; her sister, Jerrie Moncado and husband Mario, of Eastland; her brother-in-law, Joe Kemp, of Ft. Worth; four granddaughters, Jacki Davis and Kelsey Thompson, both of Ft. Payne, Alabama, Kindell Kemp, of Tampa, Florida, and Courtney Kemp; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made in Sharon's honor to the American Diabetes Association
.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at: www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com