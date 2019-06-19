|
|
Sharon Kay Fangohr
Temple - Sharon Kay Fangohr, 74, of Temple passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019.
Kay was born November 19, 1944 in Spur, Texas to Henry B. and Aldaphyne McWilliams. She graduated from Abilene High School, Abilene, Texas in 1963. She graduated from Hendricks School of Nursing in 1966. Kay worked in the field of nursing until her retirement in 2011.
Kay is preceded in death by her husband, Lyle Fangohr; a brother, Ben McWilliams, and her parents.
Kay is survived by her two children, Michael Wayne and Rhonda Kay Fangohr, both of Temple; two grandsons, Dustin Wayne Gatliff and Keith Wayne Fangohr, both of Temple; two brothers, Charles McWilliams of Houston, Steve McWilliams, of Abilene.
According to her wishes, Kay was cremated and there will be no public viewing. A graveside gathering will be held later for immediate family.
Contributions may be sent to Bethel Assembly of God Church at 22621 SE H K Dodgen Loop, Temple, Texas 76502; or the .
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 19, 2019