Sharon Lee Gavin
Sharon Lee Gavin, age 76, passed from this life on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Memorial services will be held at 2 PM on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Texas State Veteran's Cemetery with Clyde Kieschnick, Pastor of Zion Lutheran Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Elliott Hamil Funeral Home.
Sharon was born on August 9, 1943 in Custer, South Dakota to George and Leah (Baumgartener) Schwarting. She grew up in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and always considered it to be her hometown. She married Kenneth Gavin on June 7, 1964, and they had five children. They spent 49 years in love, laughter and life before his passing in 2013.
A talented woman, Sharon was an artist who loved to do oil painting and sketches. She also was very crafty, and was a great cook and baker. Soft spoken, she was a wonderful and loyal friend to many. In recent years, she was an avid reader, and was a huge Harry Potter fan.
Above all else, Sharon was a Christian woman and a faithful member of the Zion Lutheran Church. A Godly, loving mother who shared her faith with her children, she was a devoted wife and mother to her family, and she will be greatly missed by her sons and daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth Gavin, infant son John Patrick Gavin, brother Richard Schwarting, and son-in-law Michael Duane Miller.
Left to cherish her memory are two sons, Vincent Dee Gavin and wife Lori, and Dirk Dion Gavin and wife Kimberly; two daughters, Laurie Anne Miller and Shawn Tracy Wright and husband Edward; brother Ronnie Schwarting; sister Sylvia Sprengler; eleven grandchildren, Erin Leanne, Michael Lance, Joseph Andrew, Kristyn Blake, Brittany Michelle, Aftin Liane, Dylan Tyler, Collin Reece, Danielle Nicolle, Christopher John-Patrick, and Aaron Martin; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019