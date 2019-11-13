|
|
Sharon McCandless Newton of College Station passed away on Monday, November 11th in her home surrounded by family and friends. Her family will receive guests during visiting hours 5 to 7 pm, Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center. Her Life Tribute Celebration will begin with an hour visitation at 10 am, with the service at 11 am, November 15, 2019, at A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway South, College Station. Interment will follow in the College Station Memorial Cemetery. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers.
Sharon was born in Dallas, TX on February 23, 1954, to Charles and Joyce McCandless. Her favorite childhood memories were the adventures, laughter, and secrets shared with her sisters while growing up in College Station. Sharon always had a knack for turning the normal into the extraordinary and making everyone feel special.
Sharon graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in 1972 and was a member of the Fightin' Texas Aggie Class of '76. Two great loves emerged from her college years-her husband, Mike Newton and her passion for educating children. Sharon and Mike built a life together in Knox City, Texas, where they welcomed their three adventurous sons, Joshua, Jordan, and Matthew. Sharon's world revolved around her four boys and she quickly became obsessed with any sport her boys took up. There were many times Sharon could be found shooting hoops outside in the driveway or on the tennis court with her Newton boys. The loser did the dishes and somehow she and Mike never lost.
A life-long educator, Sharon began her teaching career at Knox City Elementary and later opened a private pre-school, Little Learners. As her own family grew, she returned to public schools in Knox City until moving back to College Station in 1990. For eighteen years, Sharon poured her heart and energy into second graders and ESL students at College Hills Elementary. The amazing staff at College Hills was like a second family to Sharon. Her family loved to hear Sharon laugh while telling stories of her 2nd-grade teaching partners and her fellow prankster, Mr. Garner. In 2008, Sharon retired from teaching and shifted her nurturing spirit to the next generation of Newtons, her grandchildren. Riley, Cameron, Jace, Cade, and Kendall captured their Mamma's heart from the moment she set eyes on them. Their bond was one of the greatest things to witness and Sharon worked endlessly in giving each of them a lifetime of memories. Perhaps the best lesson Sharon taught everyone was how to live a joyful life, first with her siblings, then her husband and sons, her students and friends, and finally her grandchildren. Some of Sharon's favorite activities included painting, cycling, anything outdoors, decorating, shopping, and traveling. She showed us all her love for Christ by her faithful attendance and service to A&M Church of Christ, a second home filled with so many dear friends, among them the famous Payson Six.
Sharon dedicated her life to loving those around her. However, the love she had for her Mike was something to behold. Leaving his side might be one of the hardest things Sharon had to do and her family is forever grateful to witness the bond, love, and dedication of Sharon and Mike Newton.
The family requests that you join them in honoring Sharon's memory through the telling of a silly joke, pulling off a prank, taking a girl's trip, planning a family vacation to the beach, riding a bike, playing a card game or checkers with your kids or grandkids, cooking a meal, teaching a child, decorating a room, or sharing a smile or a laugh with another. Whatever you do, do it with a laugh and a smile for Sharon.
Her mother, Joyce Elaine McCandless, precedes her in death.
Sharon's great legacy continues on in her husband of forty-three years, Mike Newton; her father and his wife, Charles and Jeannie McCandless; her sons, Joshua and wife Dawn Newton, Jordan and wife Katie Newton, Matthew and wife Sophie Newton; her grandchildren Riley, Cameron, Jace, Cade, and Kendall; her sisters Cathy and husband Gary Pankonien, and Debra and husband Scott Shafer; her nephews and nieces, and other relatives.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the College Station ISD Education Foundation for a scholarship in her memory. Make checks payable to the CSISD Education Foundation and mail to 1812 Welsh, College Station, TX 77840 or you may donate online at givetokids.csisd.org and select "Donate."
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019