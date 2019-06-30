Sharon Paulsen



Abilene - Sharon Pattison Paulsen of Abilene, Texas died on June 25, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Vincent's Pallotti Catholic Church Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM in the Texas State Veterans Cemetery, under the direction of North's Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Monday evening, July 1, 2019 from 5PM-7PM in North's Memorial Chapel, 242 Orange St.



Mrs. Paulsen was born in Peoria, Illinois on September 2, 1936 to Charles L. and Antonia J. Pattison (Starcevic). She married Louis J. Paulsen on December 3, 2002 in Peoria, Illinois. They were married for 198 months.



She was a devoted and loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend to everyone her path crossed.



She and Lou were Honorary Base Commanders for the Dyess Airforce Base in Abilene. In Peoria, she graduated from Woodruff High School and attended Bradley University where she became a member of Omega Chi sorority. She worked for PIPCO, Peoria Association of Commerce, TP&W Railroad, Underwood's Furniture Galleries and co-owned NuTech Antifreeze.



She has established a legacy of service to her communities wherever she has lived including: Peoria— , MDA, Easter Seals, , and ; Abilene—Ben Richey Boys Ranch, National Center for Children's Literature and Museum, The Grace Museum, The Center for Contemporary Arts and so many others she and her husband supported over the years.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



She is survived by her loving husband. Three children, K.C. Hawthorne and wife Alice of Tacoma, Washington. Karyn Hawthorne of Washington, Illinois and Kimberly Hawthorne of Washington, Illinois. One sister, Charlene Gott of Morton, Illinois. Five stepchildren and four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of the organizations listed or to .



