Sheila Ann (Hunter) Austin
Abilene - Sheila Ann (Hunter) Austin, loving wife and mother, homemaker and hostess extraordinaire, died December 13, 2019, in Abilene, Texas. She was 88.
A memorial service honoring her life is planned for 2 p.m. on January 11, 2020, at the University Church of Christ in Abilene, Texas, where she and her husband Clyde were members and servants for six decades. In keeping with her wishes, the body was donated to science.
Sheila was born September 18, 1931, in Cimarron, Kansas, to Russell Cleveland and Gwendoline Helen (Scott) Hunter. She and her younger brothers Lanny and Vic grew up in Dodge City, where she graduated from high school in 1949.
Sheila enrolled in then-Abilene Christian College that fall and soon met Clyde Neal Austin. The two married July 20, 1951, in Dodge City, Kansas. She graduated in May 1953 with a B.S. in music education. Music was core to her being, a delight throughout her life, and a solace in her later years. Over her many years of dedication to ACU, Sheila's varied extracurricular highlights included singing in the A Cappella all four years, serving as a member of CSO, being an active participant in Faculty Wives, and co-chairing with Clyde the 50th reunion of the Class of 1953.
After graduation from ACC, Sheila and Clyde moved to Boulder for him to work on his master's degree. Their daughter Jan was born there. In 1955 Clyde was drafted into the U.S. Army and served at Fort Hood. Their daughter Marcia was born during that year. The Austins moved to Abilene in 1956 when Clyde joined the ACC psychology faculty. During 1959-61 the family lived in Houston while Clyde worked on his Ph.D. at the University of Houston. Their daughter Joanna was born there. They returned to Abilene in 1961 and Sheila began planning the new home they built on E. N. 12th. She enjoyed designing her "dream kitchen," with the many cabinets, drawers, shelves, slots, bins, and prep and serving areas that an organized cook and hostess would need. Their son Steve was born the spring the house was completed.
Sheila devoted herself to home, family and hospitality, so that Clyde could dedicate his energies (and often hers, too!) to his career as professor, director of admissions and placement, missions researcher and missionary caregiver. Sheila was his faithful partner in every undertaking. She was always so proud of Clyde and his accomplishments, and the excellence, enthusiasm and personal touch he brought to each endeavor. His accomplishments were her accomplishments.
Sheila's part in their joint ministry was many-faceted: welcoming into their home missionaries, caregivers, friends, family, church members, teachers from Latin America, and Up with People singers, as well as all the students in each of Clyde's classes every semester. Each semester she prepared delicious "care packages" for nieces, nephews and grandchildren in ACU dorms; they knew they had a home-away-from-home at 910 E. N. 12th. It's impossible to count the number of bridal showers, luncheons, baby showers, progressive dinners, taffy pullings, pirate parties and "crazy dinners" Sheila hosted. Cooking and baking were her domain. The Austins' hospitality wore out four homemade ice cream freezers over the course of their marriage.
Sheila's and Clyde's interest in missions began to form while they lived in Houston, and grew in many directions, touching countless lives over the 62 years of their marriage partnership. They worked with the Exodus and Megalopolis movements of the 1960s, enabling many families and students to become vocational missionaries in the Northeast and Northwest. In 1970-71 Clyde and Sheila and their children lived and worked in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as vocational missionaries so they could research housing, expenses, schools, culture and the many adjustments of an American family to this new city. The information they submitted to the University Church of Christ in Abilene during that time resulted in the church's sending a mission team to Buenos Aires in 1972. Almost twenty years later, Steve Austin and his family joined the work of this team, living in Buenos Aires for seven years. The Austin family's adventure in Argentina was both exciting and gratifying to Sheila, and she not only compiled extensive financial and logistical information, but was the anchor of the family while they were so far from Texas.
Sheila and Clyde also lived in Colorado and Philadelphia several summers while Clyde was on sabbaticals from ACU. Through all of the moves in support of ministry and career, Sheila didn't just furnish a house in each place; she created a home.
Clyde and Sheila traveled extensively, for fundraising for the Robert & Mary Ann Hall Endowed Chair of Psychology and Intercultural Studies (of which Clyde was named founding chair), and especially for their extensive efforts to keep missionaries whole throughout the missionary cycle. On these trips, Sheila taught classes for parents on ideas to sustain their children's well-being while on the mission field. The Austins journeyed to five continents fulfilling this ministry.
In leisure time, Sheila and Clyde loved being out in nature - bird watching and observing animals in the wild. Sheila also demonstrated and honed her creative skills. She taught her daughters handworking arts - sewing, quilting, trapunto, cross-stitch, Swedish embroidery and smocking. Gardening was a particular pleasure, and she pressed and dried flowers to make stationery. She took several courses to learn new skills: woodworking, cake decorating, upholstery and swimming. Not known for her athletic ability or daring, in her 40s she surprised everyone by parasailing while on vacation. While teaching about missions to children's classes at UCC, she created an airplane within a church classroom for children to enter and "fly" in while they learned about mission points that UCC supported. At family get-togethers she would lead the grandchildren in giant bubblemaking, creating Halloween ghost cakes with (literally) flaming eyes, and cutting and decorating teacakes for every occasion. Jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, books and games (especially word games) were an endless source of learning and entertainment.
In each endeavor and interaction, right to the very end of her life, Sheila was known for her kindness, humor, loyalty and patience.
Sheila was preceded in death by her husband Clyde, and her parents. She is survived by their four children, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild: Jan Austin-Scott of Austin and her children (Mary Gwen and Phoebe), Marcia Moore and her husband Marlin of Abilene and their children (Megan Maluotoga, her husband Eric and their daughter Grace, and Maxwell and his wife Rachel), Joanna Rose and her husband Allen of Phoenix and their children (Alexander, and Abigail Hoffbauer and her husband Tim), Steve Austin and his wife Lynette of Abilene and their children (Alison Spencer and her husband Nathan, and Daniel); Sheila's brothers and their wives: Lanny and Carolyn Hunter and Vic and Lynette Hunter, all of Denver; and many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins from California to England.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to a fund that is being planned at ACU in Sheila's memory for the A Cappella. Jan Austin-Scott will have details as those plans progress. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020