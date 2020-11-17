Sheila Chambers Lauchner
Rule - Sheila Kay Chambers Lauchner was born April 21, 1952 in Haskell, Texas and moved to her heavenly home on November 9, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, November 21. 2020 at the First Baptist Church, Rule with Dr. Scott Powers officiating. Burial will follow at Rule cemetery under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes. A visitation is planned from 6:00-7:00PM, Friday, November 20, 2020 at the funeral home, 600 Robins Ave, Rule TX.
She is survived by her husband, Rick, son Nathan and wife Jessica, daughter Emily Chavez and husband Cesar, and five beautiful granddaughters: Madison Lauchner, Marleigh Lauchner, McKinley Lauchner, Ellie Chavez, and Hannah Chavez.
Sheila is also survived by siblings: Eddie Chambers and wife Jan, Edith Porter and husband Wayne, and Jo Archer and husband Richard; and numerous nieces and nephews and many other family members and friends.
Sheila and Rick were married at First Baptist Church Rule, Texas in 1974. She touched many lives during her earthly walk including leading her husband to the Lord in 1976. Sheila was an Area Representative for Christian Women's Club / Stonecroft Ministries in West Texas. She became a speaker for Christian Women's Club sharing her testimony and reaching out to women with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She was also an integral part of developing and implementing women's ministries outreach at her church in Odessa, Texas. Sheila was passionate about many different ministries, especially Operation Christmas Child / Samaritan's Purse. In all of her ministries she firmly believed Proverbs 16:3, "Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and your plans will succeed."
Sheila has left a lasting legacy for her husband, children, grandchildren, and many family members and friends. As part of that legacy she could with confidence say "I have no greater joy than to hear that my children are walking in the truth" (3 John 4).
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com
