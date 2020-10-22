1/1
Shelby Grace McKillip
1996 - 2020
Shelby Grace McKillip

Brownwood - Shelby Grace McKillip was born to her parents Cherrie and Ken McKillip in Brownwood, on May 20, 1996, and the world became a better place.

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at 11 am, on the hill of Lake Cisco Christian Camp. Please dress casually and bring your lawn chairs.

Shelby was born and raised in Brownwood and graduated from Abilene Christian University in 2019. Shelby worked in the advertising and public relations industry and lived to use her God-given talents to create and dream and help others. Her life and heart were full of Christ. Shelby strived to have a life centered around what Christ would want her to be. Some of her favorite activities included counseling at church camp, volunteering at nursing homes, going on mission trips and spending time with her beloved family and friends. From children to her elders, Shelby loved everyone around her and cared about their well-being.

She lived fearlessly and loved fiercely.

Shelby is survived by her parents Ken and Cherrie McKillip, by her older sister, Madison McKillip, her younger sister Audrey McKillip, and her grandparents Mike and Becky Hayes. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Shelby Grace departed this world on Friday, October 9th, 2020, and has left a hole in the heart of her family and friends that can never be filled. They are comforted by the fact that she is now held by her Heavenly Father and shines with a new light.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you would donate to the Nocona Session of Lake Cisco Christian Camp. Any donations can be sent to: 311 Cooke Street, Nocona, TX 76255.

Condolences, memories and tributes can be offered to the family online at heartlandfuneralhome.net




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
