Midland - Shelli Lee Guggisberg, age 46, of Midland, TX was relieved from the burdens of this earthly life on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Shelli was born in Abilene, TX on June 8, 1973 to Kenneth Dale and Darla Sue (Taylor) Ford. Shelli was a Daddy's girl and a amazing mother. A sweet soul with a big heart, she loved her family passionately and would do anything for her kids. She wore her heart on her sleeve and had a quiet strength. Shelli loved music, everything from old country to classic rock. She always kept a brave face and didn't let her disease bring her down. Those left to cherish her love and memory are her daughter: Katlyn Guggisberg and spouse Wesley McFall of Vernon, TX; son: Joshua Guggisberg and wife Caitlynn of Weatherford, TX; brother: Kenneth Ford and wife Jessica of Midland, TX and Joseph William Ford of Shreveport, LA; sister: Ruby Ann (Ford) Williams and husband Gary of Lubbock, TX; and two precious grandsons: Gavin and Landry McFall. Shelli is preceded to her heavenly home by her parents: Kenneth and Darla Ford; and brother: Richard Hutchens. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the family farm, 413 County Road 5 South, Childress, TX (located between FM 94 and FM 2103 on the west side) on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Services are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Odessa and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 4, 2019