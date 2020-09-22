Shelly Goza



Anson - SHELLY GOZA, 54, died Sunday, September 20,2020, at her home. Private graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Kendrick Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.



Born February 19, 1966 in Abilene, Shelly was a daughter of the Sally Beck Hooper and the late Butch Edwards. She married Trey Goza December 18, 2003 in Anson. Shelly was a personal trainer and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Abilene.



Shelly was preceded in death by her father and one brother (Benny Edwards).



Survivors include her husband, Trey Goza; a son, Michael Tedford (and wife, Aaron); her mother, Sally Hooper; three sisters, Angie Lane, Sally Feagan and Christina Herod; three step daughters, Treyla Goza (and husband, Kelly), Meagan Fox (and husband, Matt) and Peyton Goza; and eight grandchildren, Anessa Tedford, Lilly Tedford, Holt Henrich, Tayli Henrich, Harper Henrich, Hayze Henrich, Jaxon Fox and Jetton Fox.



Family visitation will be 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home in Anson.









