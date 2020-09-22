1/
Shelly Goza
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shelly Goza

Anson - SHELLY GOZA, 54, died Sunday, September 20,2020, at her home. Private graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Kendrick Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.

Born February 19, 1966 in Abilene, Shelly was a daughter of the Sally Beck Hooper and the late Butch Edwards. She married Trey Goza December 18, 2003 in Anson. Shelly was a personal trainer and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Abilene.

Shelly was preceded in death by her father and one brother (Benny Edwards).

Survivors include her husband, Trey Goza; a son, Michael Tedford (and wife, Aaron); her mother, Sally Hooper; three sisters, Angie Lane, Sally Feagan and Christina Herod; three step daughters, Treyla Goza (and husband, Kelly), Meagan Fox (and husband, Matt) and Peyton Goza; and eight grandchildren, Anessa Tedford, Lilly Tedford, Holt Henrich, Tayli Henrich, Harper Henrich, Hayze Henrich, Jaxon Fox and Jetton Fox.

Family visitation will be 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home in Anson.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved