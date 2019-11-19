|
Sheneta Gail Neal of Abilene passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at Hendrick Medical Center. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held Thursday November 21, 2019 at 7:00pm, at Minda St. Church of Christ with Pastor Ian Nickerson officiating.
Sheneta was born June 8, 1966 in Abilene, TX to Earnestine Cotton and Elmo Neal. Sheneta received her primary education from Abilene public schools. She attended Lee elementary, Mann Jr. High and Abilene High School. After high school she attended Lane Beauty College and worked as a cosmetologist for several years. She was know for making sure everyone's hair in the neighborhood was looking good. Sheneta also worked as a CNA and cared for many patients in Abilene for Many years.
Sheneta was a women of faith and loved her church family at the Minda St. Church of Christ. She loved animals, and she loved to sing and cook. Sheneta loved her children and grandchildren, and would Babysit anytime anyone would ask her, she absolutely loved children.
Sheneta was preceded in death by parents Elmo Neal and Earnestine Neal, sisters; Alice Lee, Deedra Frazier, and brothers; Marcus Neal and Clennis Neal.
Left to cherish her memories are: daughter, Tamika Neal and husband Antonio Blount, son; Jah'Davion Roundtree of abilene, grandchildren; Aleyah Neal, Ariyona Neal, Deasiah McGee all of Abilene, sisters: Sandra Stevenson of Abilene, Beverly Veasley and husband Alvin of Longview, TX, Twanna Neal of Abilene, TX, brothers; Kenneth Neal and wife Mary of Abilene, TX, Roger Neal of abilene, Long-time Companion Rodney Roundtree of Abilene, best friend Stella Warthen, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and many friends. Online Condolences may be made at
