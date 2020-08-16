1/1
Sheree Custred
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheree's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheree Custred

Abilene - Sheree Lynn Custred, 61, died at her home in Dudley on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the Bailey Howard Funeral Home Chapel in Clyde with David Custred officiating. Burial will follow in the Dudley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Sheree was born October 18, 1958, in Abilene. She graduated from Cerritos High School in Cerritos, California. Upon graduation from high school, Sheree attended Cal State and later graduated from Abilene Christian University with a masters in Psychology. She served in the U.S. Air Force from 1983 to 1986. She moved to Dudley from Abilene in 2012.

She was a missionary in for over five years and taught in several colleges and universities, including Cisco College and the University of Phoenix. Sheree was a "Bible Believing Christian" and practiced her faith every day.

Sheree is survived by two sons, Stephen and wife Shannon Custred of Dudley and David and wife Catherine of Santa Fe, New Mexico; one sister, Cynthia and husband Andy Dean of Hewitt; five grandchildren; and a niece, Lauren Hardin and husband Nicholas Webb of Abilene.

Sheree was preceded in death by her father and mother, John Robert and Nelda Mae (Taylor) Pasco.

Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
325-893-4255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved