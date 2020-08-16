Sheree Custred
Abilene - Sheree Lynn Custred, 61, died at her home in Dudley on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the Bailey Howard Funeral Home Chapel in Clyde with David Custred officiating. Burial will follow in the Dudley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Sheree was born October 18, 1958, in Abilene. She graduated from Cerritos High School in Cerritos, California. Upon graduation from high school, Sheree attended Cal State and later graduated from Abilene Christian University with a masters in Psychology. She served in the U.S. Air Force from 1983 to 1986. She moved to Dudley from Abilene in 2012.
She was a missionary in for over five years and taught in several colleges and universities, including Cisco College and the University of Phoenix. Sheree was a "Bible Believing Christian" and practiced her faith every day.
Sheree is survived by two sons, Stephen and wife Shannon Custred of Dudley and David and wife Catherine of Santa Fe, New Mexico; one sister, Cynthia and husband Andy Dean of Hewitt; five grandchildren; and a niece, Lauren Hardin and husband Nicholas Webb of Abilene.
Sheree was preceded in death by her father and mother, John Robert and Nelda Mae (Taylor) Pasco.
Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com