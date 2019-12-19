|
Sheri Freeman Vandiver
Abilene - Sheri Freeman Vandiver died peacefully in her Abilene home on December 15, 2019. Sheri was born in Odessa, on March 3, 1955 and is preceded in death by parents Ellen Freeman & Foy Freeman, and sister Janetta Tradup, all of Lubbock.
Sheri is survived by husband Larry Vandiver of Abilene; children Kristy Vineyard of Odessa, Stacey Parrish of Austin, Jennifer Aldrete-Vineyard of Abilene, John Vineyard II of Lubbock, Kevin Klose of Levelland, and Mason Klose of Austin. Sheri was the proud grandmother to 11 grandchildren.
Sheri's friends & family celebrated her life in a private memorial on Friday. The family asks that donations in Sheri's memory be made to the ASPCA and the Humane Society, in honor of her beloved pets.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019