|
|
Sherlene Joyce Curtis
Abilene - Sherlene Joyce Curtis passed away on August 15th at the age of 82. A visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street in Abilene, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the Highland Church of Christ, with a graveside service for immediate and extended family to follow that afternoon in Lohn, Texas.
Joyce was born on January 25, 1937 in Brady, Texas, to L.D. and Nadine Bates Browning. She graduated from Lohn High School and Abilene Christian College. She taught Home Economics and was a Home Economist before putting those skills to use for her family as a full-time homemaker and missionary with her husband and other team members in Austria and throughout Eastern Europe. Later in life, she was a full-time secretary with the Highland Church of Christ until she retired. She and her late husband, Gwynneth, were honored by Abilene Christian University with a life time achievement award, recognizing their years of service and dedication to missions and spreading the gospel of Christ.
Joyce was a dedicated and loving Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, Ya-ya "Sister" and servant to family and countless others. She was a gifted cook and hostess, perfectly complimenting her husband's gifts of gab and spontaneous hospitality. She was a truly calming presence to all who had the pleasure of spending time with her and had a deep passion for ministering to the lost and underprivileged of her community. Her passion and dedication to her Savior was evident in her ever present humility, her life of service, and her constant placing of others before herself. This was particularly visible in all that she did for her children and grandchildren throughout her life.
Joyce Curtis was preceded in death by the love of her life, Gwynneth Curtis, her parents, and recently her sister, Barbara Young. She is survived by her daughter Kellie Miller, and her husband Jim, of Mesquite, TX; her daughter Trellis Cook, and her husband Keith of Roby,TX; her son Cornell (Cory) Curtis, and his wife Sally of Vernon, TX; and her son Ryan Curtis, and his wife Jeanne of Burleson, TX. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Caitlin (Curtis) Mannon and her husband Jordan, Joshua Phillips, Ethan Curtis, Jacob Pakele, Seth Miller, Abigail Miller, Caleb Phillips, Wade Curtis, Brandon Curtis, Sean Curtis, and Cooper Curtis. She is greatly loved, and will be dearly missed by friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Joyce by supporting and continuing the work of Eastern European Mission, P.O. Box 55245, Hurst, TX 76054. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 18, 2019