Sherre Parker Obituary
Sherre Parker

Midland - Sherre Ann Parker, 81, of Midland passed away on Saturday, November 2. She died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family.

Sherre was born on November 24, 1937 in Colorado City, Texas to Retta Mae and Sherrod Smith. She graduated from Texas Tech University where she formed lifelong bonds with a dear band of Delta Delta Delta sisters. Sherre earned Bachelor's in education and worked as a teacher and real estate agent in El Paso and Midland.

Sherre's avocations were art and decor. She inspired in her family and friends appreciation for beauty in everyday life. She created a lovely home that warmly welcomed visitors and guests.

Sherre is survived by her husband of 56 years, Doyle; their two daughters, Paige Parker and her spouse Betsy Ighnat of El Paso, and Hillary Crawford and her spouse Jay Crawford, and their daughter Madison Crawford of Plano. She is also survived by her sister, Kathy Wylie of McKinney; and their cousin Jan Sanders, of Lubbock.

The family would like to express their gratitude toward Hospice of Midland and requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Sherre's name to Hospice of Midland.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Sherre Parker
