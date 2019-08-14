|
Sherrie Comer
Abilene - Sherrie Comer, beloved wife, mother, neighbor and friend passed away from this life into eternity on Monday, August 12, 2019 in Abilene.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 US HWY 277 S., Abilene, TX. Interment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park. A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 14 from 6:30 to 8:00 PM at Elmwood Funeral Home.
Sherrie was born on August 6, 1937, to the late Robert and Vane Johnston in Sweetwater, TX. Sherrie grew up in Dumas and Cactus, TX., where she attended school. She studied at West Texas State University where she met Jarold Don Comer, in 1956. On their first date, March 7, 1956, they eloped and were married in New Mexico. They were married for 54 years before Jarold's death in 2010. Their daughter, Jan, was born in Austin on March 4, 1957. They returned to Abilene in 1964 where they lived most of their married life.
Sherrie was a faithful and active member of Southern Hills Church of Christ for many years, where women of her Sunday Night Bible Class were treasured by her. Loved by all who knew her, Sherrie was a sweet and gentle soul who loved gardening and delving into God's word. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Sherrie is survived by her daughter, Jan Comer of Abilene; her brother in-law, Harold Comer of Pampa; two nieces; one nephew; 7 great nieces and nephews.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Hendrick Hospice, 1651 Pine St, Abilene, TX 79601.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 14, 2019