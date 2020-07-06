Sherry Burton



Merkel - Sherry Martin Burton, aged 72, passed away at 4:30 a.m. Friday morning, July 3, 2020 and into the presence of our Lord. She was born in Sweetwater, Texas to Henry James Martin and Evelyn Miller Martin. She was raised in Merkel and graduated from Merkel High School in 1966. She married Glenn Burton of Lawn on August 23, 1975. Sherry entered medical records school at Hendrick Hospital in Abilene and then went on to Texas Tech where she graduated in 1971 with an Accredited Records Technician degree.



Sherry was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Merkel where she served as a middle school girls' Sunday School teacher and on various committees. She was famous for her creation of the "Merkel Tales and Legends" history project and was active in many local organizations and charities. She had a memory that could recall minute details, families, names, and events in the Merkel and Big Country areas. As a medical transcriptionist, Sherry worked with Abilene Bone and Joint Clinic, Radiology Associates of Abilene, and Cardiology Associates of Abilene before going on to found her own transcription business, Stat-Copy Technologies, which served hospitals both in Texas and abroad for 25 years.



She is preceded in death by her mother and father, and her sister, Christine Diltz. Sherry is survived by her husband of 45 years, Glenn, daughter Britanny Rocha of Merkel, son Dr. Judd Burton of Merkel, son Wesley and wife Sarah of Allen, grandsons Wyatt and Rhys, brother James "Buddy" Martin and wife Cecile, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Services will be graveside on Thursday, July 9, at 10:00 a.m., at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel, Texas, with the Reverends Jimmy Griffith and Dr. Lance Perry officiating. Per recent state mandates, social distancing will be observed.









