Abiene - Sherry Lyn Gosney of Hawley, TX passed away July 21, 2020. A visitation will be held Saturday July 25, from 2-4pm in the North's Funeral Home Chapel
Sherry was born June 28, 1966 in Abilene, TX to Betty and Aubrey Seals. Sherry received her primary education from Abilene public schools, graduating from Abilene High in 1984. Sherry spent several years working at the State school as well as helping others in the home health care setting.
Sherry's dream as a child was to grow up and be a mother. Having a family meant the world to Sherry. She was happiest when surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and any other child who needed love and guidance. Sherry also enjoyed singing, dancing, being outside working in her yard and with her flowers.
Left to cherish her memories are: husband of 27 years, Brent Gosney of Hawley, TX, son Cody Newlun of Tye, TX, son CJ Gosney (Jenna) of Mt Union, IA, daughter Lacey Shoemaker (Devin) of Sumter, SC, grandchildren Gabriel, Hannah, Colt, Branton, mother Betty Crawford and husband Hal of Abilene, TX, father Aubrey Seals and wife Vickie of Abilene, TX, brother Shanon Seals (Angela) of Powder Springs, GA, brother Jason Anderson of Dallas, TX, multiple nieces and nephews, and Jacqueline Carlisle of Alpharetta, GA who was also part of the family.
Sherry was preceded in death by her sister Amanda Riddle and by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Sherry's honor to Hendrick Hospice Care Center of Abilene.