Sheryl Anne South
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheryl Anne South

Clyde - Sheryl Anne South, 56, of Clyde, died at her home on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Clyde Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Bailey Howard Funeral Home.

Sheryl was born November 3, 1963, to Joe Don and Jo Ann (Wilson) South. She was a graduate of Clyde High School and attended McMurray University. She was a manicurist and homemaker and a member of the Clyde First United Methodist Church.

Sheryl is survived by one brother, Joe Tom South of Clyde; one stepbrother, Joe Don Anderson and wife Jenny of Plano; stepsister, Judy Surles and husband Tim of Abilene; two stepsons, Aaron Roe of Abilene and Nicholas Roe of Midland; three nephews, Dillon South of Denton; Bret South of Clyde and Barley Jones of Abilene, three nieces, Kristen South of Clyde, and Desarray Elsberry and Kaelene Elsberry of Stillwater, Oklahoma; two great-nephews, Heagan Elsberry of Stillwater, Oklahoma and Greyson Jones of Abilene; and one uncle, Greg South and wife Molly of Chicago and one great aunt, Fay South of San Antonio.

Sheryl was preceded in death by her father, Joe Don South and wife Gale South; her mother Jo Ann (Wilson) Hoemke, one stepson, Victor Roe and stepsister Cheryl Anderson.

Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
325-893-4255
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved