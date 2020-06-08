Sheryl Anne South
Clyde - Sheryl Anne South, 56, of Clyde, died at her home on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Clyde Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Bailey Howard Funeral Home.
Sheryl was born November 3, 1963, to Joe Don and Jo Ann (Wilson) South. She was a graduate of Clyde High School and attended McMurray University. She was a manicurist and homemaker and a member of the Clyde First United Methodist Church.
Sheryl is survived by one brother, Joe Tom South of Clyde; one stepbrother, Joe Don Anderson and wife Jenny of Plano; stepsister, Judy Surles and husband Tim of Abilene; two stepsons, Aaron Roe of Abilene and Nicholas Roe of Midland; three nephews, Dillon South of Denton; Bret South of Clyde and Barley Jones of Abilene, three nieces, Kristen South of Clyde, and Desarray Elsberry and Kaelene Elsberry of Stillwater, Oklahoma; two great-nephews, Heagan Elsberry of Stillwater, Oklahoma and Greyson Jones of Abilene; and one uncle, Greg South and wife Molly of Chicago and one great aunt, Fay South of San Antonio.
Sheryl was preceded in death by her father, Joe Don South and wife Gale South; her mother Jo Ann (Wilson) Hoemke, one stepson, Victor Roe and stepsister Cheryl Anderson.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.