Shirlee Smith
Anson - 96, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at a nursing home in Abilene. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Abilene with Rev. Lavern Janssen officiating. Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home of Anson.
Born March 15, 1923 in Lambert, Montana, Shirlee was the daughter of the late Roy Albert and Jessie Elaine (Belle) France. She married John Schmitt of Sidney, Montana and had one daughter, Judy Ann Brazell, who resides in Anson, TX. Shirlee married Cecil C. Smith, who was a CWO-4 in the Army for 28 years.
As an Army couple, they lived in Germany, San Francisco and various posts throughout Cecil's Army career. They moved to El Paso in 1956. Shirlee worked various office positions. After retirement, she volunteered for the Red Cross, Beaumont Army Hospital and the Ft. Bliss Thrift Shop. Shirlee moved to Abilene in 2017 to be near her daughter.
Shirlee was preceded in death by her parents, her husband (Cecil C. Smith), son-in-law (Virgil A. Brazell), a grandson (David D. Tafelmeyer), a great-grandson (Jacob Atkins) and a longtime companion (Bob Lebkowsky).
Survivors include her daughter, Judy Ann Brazell of Anson; grandson, Daryl Tafelmeyer of Lake Dallas; granddaughter, Janna Atkins (David) of Abilene; step grandchildren, Virgil E. Brazell (Theresa) of Anson, Larry Brazell (Tina) of Abilene, Teresa Cole of Seguin, great-grandchildren, Jeana Tafelmeyer of Lubbock, Misty Newell of Brownwood, Brittany Gallion (Nathaniel) of Tuscola, Matthew Atkins of Abilene, Allisa Cornelius (Cole) of Monahans, Haleigh Leschper (Logan) of Maud; Tanner Brazell (Ashley) of Abilene, Jillian Brazell of Anson; Scarlet Cole, David Cole and Shawna Cole of Seguin, Michaela Brazell; and several great great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Humane Society.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 4, 2019