Starbuck Funeral Home
201 Edwards St
Merkel, TX 79536
(325) 928-4711
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Starbuck Funeral Home
201 Edwards St
Merkel, TX 79536
View Map
Shirley Ann Brooks White Obituary
Shirley Ann Brooks White

Abilene - Shirley Ann Brooks White, 62, of Abilene passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at her home.

She was born April 11, 1957 Joe Rawlin Brooks and Geneva (Johnson) Brooks in Baird, Callahan County, Texas.

Shirley is survived by her sons James Davis and wife Tamara of Sweetwater, William Jessie Brooks and wife Casey Wade Brooks, and Jacob White of Merkel; grandchildren William and JP Davis, Emberley, Devon, Jessie, and Kendra Brooks, Lilly, Aiden, and Riley White; great grandchildren Jax, Faith, Madaline and James Paul III; brothers Joe, Gaylon, Charles and Micheal Brooks; sisters Debra Scruggs, Kimberly Free, Charlene Moore, Genny Ambercrombie and Judy Burleson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and her step-parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Starbuck Funeral Home.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 16, 2019
