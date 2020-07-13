Shirley Augusta Maiville
Clyde - Shirley Augusta Maiville, 87, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020.
A visitation will begin prior to the service at 9:00am Friday, July 17, 2020, at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South, Abilene, Texas. The Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 17, 2020, in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow the service in Elmwood Memorial Park.
Shirley was born June 14, 1933, in Mexia, Texas to Leon and Mary Killion. She married the love of her life, Robert, on July 22, 1959, and became a military wife for 20 plus years. She loved Robert with every fiber of her being and family was very important to the couple. Shirley's faith and family always came first. She loved traveling to see her family and especially the grandkids. Although hummingbirds were her favorite she loved all birds, animals and nature. Shirley and Robert both enjoyed working on their blue bonnets, garden and rose bushes which were named after their children. Shirley was a volunteer for many years at the library in Clyde and a member of The Rebeccas. Shirley leaves a legacy of faith and love that will be felt by her family for years to come. She is very loved and greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Maiville; her son-in-law, Michael; daughter, Carrie Jean, great-granddaughter, Makayla; grandson-in-law, Jesse, brothers-in-law Philip(Barbara) and George(Jean), sister, Ruby and brother, Marion.
Shirley is survived by her brother, Joe (Alana) and family; Nephews, Tony (Dianne) and Royce (Kelly) and family. Additionally, Shirley is survived by her children, Susan Boyd, Laverne Marks (Steven), Aaron Maiville (Sharon), Roxana Strieby (Carl); her grandchildren: Erica Herwig (Ralph), Jason Lodzinski (Alanna), Amanda Rongey , Joey Maiville, Mary Delpilar (Donald), Matthew Strieby (Danielle) and Tara Badorf (Will); great grandchildren: Wendi, Henry, Jaedon, Connor, Braylen, Daphne, Ollie, Noah, Hayden, Donna, and Maria; and, great-great grandchildren: Gracie and Weston.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest that donations be made to Parkinson's Foundation or Henderick Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com