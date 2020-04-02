Resources
1948 - 2020
Merkel - ShirleyBullardMerkelTXShirley Gail Bullard, 71, of Merkel passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was born July 15, 1948 in Richmond, CA to Roland and Minnie Powers. They moved to Winters in 1958. She graduated from Winters High School and attended Cisco Junior College in Abilene. She was a secretary and a Baptist.

She was preceded in death by her brother Randy Powers, and sisters Ann Moss and Verna Lee Stephens.

She is survived by her husband Bill Bullard of Merkel; son Charles Brewer and wife Tina of Hawley; 3 sisters: Wanda Farris of Arlington, Linda Oats of Winters, and Rita Rimer of Clyde; 4 brothers: Billy Powers of May, James Powers of Abilene, Johnny Powers of Salado, and Harold Powers of Brownwood; 2 granddaughters: Amanda Rice of Lemoore, Ca and Jennifer Smith of China Spring, TX; as well as 4 great-grandchildren.

A private service was held.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020
