Services
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 698-2200
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Shirley Dunn


1947 - 2019
Shirley Dunn Obituary
Shirley Dunn

Abilene - Shirley Ilene Dunn passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the age of 71. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, Thursday July 25, 2019 at the Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 Highway 277 South.

She was born on October 21, 1947 in Abilene, TX to the late Floyd Warren Dunn and Ila Pauline (Witt) Dunn. Shirley graduated from Central High School in Memphis, TN in 1965 and from Abilene Christian University with a B.A. in Vocal Music in 1973. She graduated from Hardin Simmons University with a Masters of Music (Voice) in 1983. Shirley spent one year in Thailand around age 10 where her father taught at the Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand, as well as another year after high school when the family lived in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Shirley was active in drama and musical theater in high school and college. She enjoyed playing the part of "Maria" in West Side Story at ACU. She studied and taught voice in Los Angeles as an associate teacher with Seth Riggs in the late 1970's and also taught voice at ACU in the early 1980's. She also enjoyed taking painting classes and oil painting.

She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Joy Trafton and son-in-law Kyle Barton Trafton and two grandchildren Norah Rose and Wesley Rick. Other survivors include her brother Dr. James Floyd Dunn and her sister Nina Jene (Dunn) Dikin.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 24, 2019
