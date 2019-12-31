|
A visitation is planned on Sunday, December 29th at Taylor Funeral Home in Dickson, Tn from 2:00 to 5:00. The graveside service will be the following Friday, January 3rd at 1 pm in Red Oak, 599 Texas 342, Red Oak, Tx 75154.
Shirley Lenoa Pullias was born to Irby Campbell Pullias Sr. and Louise Tennessee Harding Pullias on August 14, 1933 in Lebanon, Tennessee. Shirley was the youngest of 5 Pullias children. She was released from this earthly life on December 23, 2019 at the age of 86 to a perfect place where all is peace and love and the soul never dies. It was a life long journey and she prepared well for her reward.
Her father, Mr. I. C. Pullias was a long time gospel preacher, educator, coach, and principal in the middle Tennessee area finally landing in Fayetteville where Shirley graduated from Fayetteville High School in 1951.
Education was a vital part of the heritage of the Pullias and Harding families. The expectation was that Shirley would attend a Christian university, probably David Lipscomb in Nashville. In Shirley's mind she wasn't very academic and announced to her father that there was no need to send her to college that it would be a waste of his money, but her wise father told her she would be attending college because it was the best place for a young person between 18 and 21 to be. Needless to say Shirley went to David Lipscomb College in the fall of 1951, and on the first day she was on campus met the man she would love and cherish for 54 years of marriage.
The story goes that Edwin and another of his Texas buddies were observing the new freshmen girls as they were registering on the lawn of David Lipscomb. Although they were the same age, only one day apart (Shirley was older by one day), Edwin was a sophomore, a year ahead of Shirley in school. Out in the tiny south Texas town he had skipped a grade in elementary school and graduated from high school a year ahead of her in 1950. Shirley noticed the two and commented to a friend about the two "goons" in the cowboy hats and boots. When she realized that she could not register because she didn't have a pencil, one of the Texans in the boots and hat offered to loan her one, but only if she would go on a date with him. That was the beginning of an on again and off again relationship until they were engaged in 1954. No one including her family believed they would marry, but on December 21, 1954, Shirley and Edwin married at the Washington Street Church of Christ in Fayetteville, TN, officiated by her father, I. C. Pullias, Sr.
Edwin and Shirley's love story was one envied by many. They planned their life together, Edwin would preach, teach, mentor, and counsel for the next 54 years and Shirley would be the keeper of the home and children. Edwin and Shirley would make their last move to Abilene, Tx in 1971 where Ed would proudly teach at Abilene Christian University for over 30 years, serving many of those years as department chairman. Edwin had acquired a PhD in Psychology at Mississippi State while preaching for the University Church of Christ in Starkville, MS. Ed worked with the Highway 36 Church of Christ in Abilene, Tx until his retirement in his late 60's. The two of them loved God and they served people their entire lives. Shirley was a southern lady and always welcomed people into their home for holidays, group or family gatherings. She could cook like the southern ladies too, the best fried chicken, mashed potatoes, cornbread dressing, biscuits, individual pecan pies, and fudge pie.
Many have relayed that Shirley was a tremendous encouragement to them in times of happiness and in hardship using God's word to guide them. She was a faithful, loving wife, and was drawn to every little child she saw. Her children say their mother was one of the greatest blessings in their lives. She was always there to help with anything they needed.
Shirley was a member of Women for Abilene Christian University and the Belle Meade Society in Nashville, Tennessee. Shirley loved the Lord and she lived it daily. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, and her last home congregation was Highway 36 Church of Christ in Abilene, Tx.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, I. C. And Louise Pullias, her sisters, Gene and husband Houston Totty, Louise, and brothers, Clyde and wife Ellen, Irby and wife Dorothy and Hagan Minick.
Shirley is survived by her children, Amanda Sue Headrick Kelley, and husband, Steve of Ballinger, Tx, Amy Carol Headrick Brown, and husband Dr. Paul Brown of Dickson, Tn, Bruce Headrick, LV, Nevada, Nathan Edwin Headrick, and wife Jennifer of Abilene, Tx, 6 grandsons, John Paul Brown, and wife, Ashley of Oxford, MS, Casey Heath Kelley, and wife, Dr. Emily Jordan Kelley, of Austin, Tx, Nathan Daniel Brown of Dickson, Tn, Chad Headrick Kelley of Seattle, WA, Clay Harding Kelley of Abilene, Tx, and Hagan Jay Headrick of Abilene, Tx, 2 great grandsons, Beau Douglas Brown, Ford Jordan Kelley, a brother-in-law, Robert Daniel DeJarnatt (Louise), Jo Minick (Hagan Minick) and many loving nieces, nephews, and dearest friends.
The Headrick family is indebted to the Avalon Hospice of Dickson, TN. for their outstanding care and compassion during a very difficult time.
The Headrick family wishes to thank Dickson Health and Rehab and Magnolia Place, Waverly,Tn staff for the gentle care of their mother and grandmother over the last 4 years.
At the request of Shirley in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Highway 36 Church of Christ, 10576 South Highway 36 Abilene, Tx 79602.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020