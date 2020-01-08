|
Shirley Musick Sawyer
Shirley Musick Sawyer, age 85, a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away December 13, 2019 in Missouri City, TX. Born September 15, 1934 in Abilene, TX to Derrell (D.C.) and Mildred Musick, she is preceded in death by her parents, brother Doug, and husband and love of her life for 38 years, John M. Sawyer.
Shirley was a woman of great faith and trusted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior.
She loved travelling with John (especially to Las Vegas), playing bridge with close friends, was an avid reader and thought a mocha frappuccino was a cure-all.
She is fondly remembered for her quick wit and sense of humor, her generous spirit, and most of all, her loving kindness.
She believed that happiness is a choice, and life is too short to hold grudges or stay mad at anyone or about anything.
Shirley is blessed to be survived by two families that will cherish her forever: The Jarrells: Her loving son Don and wife Dianne Grandchildren: Alicia, Lauren Haggerty (Jake), Collin (Lyndsay), and Kelly Great-grandchildren: Mila, Decker, Jovi and Brooklyn
The Sawyers: John and Sherry Grandchildren: Dawn White (Joe), John Gomez, Angelique Gomez (Tiffany), and Josefina Costa (Kawika) Great-grandchildren: Angela, Jordin, Elena and Allie
At her request, there will be no service. A committal service will be held Friday, January 10th at 1:00 p.m. Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Donations in Shirley's memory can be made to: West Texas Rehabilitation Center, 4601 Hartford St, Abilene, TX 79605 westtexasrehab.org
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020