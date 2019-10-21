Services
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Hancock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley R. Hancock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley R. Hancock Obituary
Shirley R. Hancock

Sweetwater - Shirley Rose Ann Hancock 83, of Merkel passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Abilene Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be held 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Garden of Memories with Rev. Roy Meksch officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Shirley was born May 2, 1936 in Roby, TX to the late Daniel and Letha (Watts) Dooley. She married Melvin L. Hancock on January 15, 1960 in Sweetwater. Shirley has lived all of her life in this area. Shirley is survived by her husband Melvin Hancock of Merkel; stepdaughter Debbie Hunt of Abilene; grandson Rory Hunt of Abilene; son Jay Hancock and wife Francesca of Merkel; grandsons Jessie and Jacob Hancock of Merkel; daughter Kerri Hancock of Merkel; brother Dan Dooley, Jr. and wife Sue of Nogal, NM; sister Carolyn Jordan and husband Bob of Abilene and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCoy Funeral Home Inc
Download Now