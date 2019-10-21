|
Shirley R. Hancock
Sweetwater - Shirley Rose Ann Hancock 83, of Merkel passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Abilene Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be held 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Garden of Memories with Rev. Roy Meksch officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Shirley was born May 2, 1936 in Roby, TX to the late Daniel and Letha (Watts) Dooley. She married Melvin L. Hancock on January 15, 1960 in Sweetwater. Shirley has lived all of her life in this area. Shirley is survived by her husband Melvin Hancock of Merkel; stepdaughter Debbie Hunt of Abilene; grandson Rory Hunt of Abilene; son Jay Hancock and wife Francesca of Merkel; grandsons Jessie and Jacob Hancock of Merkel; daughter Kerri Hancock of Merkel; brother Dan Dooley, Jr. and wife Sue of Nogal, NM; sister Carolyn Jordan and husband Bob of Abilene and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019