Abilene - Shirley Strawn 82 of Abilene passed away October 19, 2020 in Eastland TX funeral services will be held Wednesday October 21, 2020 at 1pm at North's Funeral Home Chapel, with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Cisco.
Shirley Mae Berry Strawn was born May 29, 1938 in Eastland, Texas, the daughter of Henry Clay and Aline Casey Berry. She attended school at Morton Valley and Eastland High School, graduating in 1956. She has done abstract, administrative and secretarial work, serving Abilene Christian University and the Minter Lane Church of Christ for many years. She was a member of the Minter Lane and Woodlawn Church of Christ and the Cisco Writers Club, also a charter member of the Abilene Writers Guild and the Creative Writers Club.
On April 9, 1961 she was married to Frank Rogers Strawn in Cisco. She is survived by two daughters Denise McCarty of Abilene and Patty Strawn Fort Worth; one grandson, Quentin McCarty; two sisters, Georgia Burkman of Stamford, Margaret McDowell of Fort Worth, and one brother, Cherry Lee Berry of Arlington.
Memorials may be made to the Meals on Wheels, or to the donor's favorite charity. Services entrusted to North's Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com