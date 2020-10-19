1/1
Shirley Strawn
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Strawn

Abilene - Shirley Strawn 82 of Abilene passed away October 19, 2020 in Eastland TX funeral services will be held Wednesday October 21, 2020 at 1pm at North's Funeral Home Chapel, with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Cisco.

Shirley Mae Berry Strawn was born May 29, 1938 in Eastland, Texas, the daughter of Henry Clay and Aline Casey Berry. She attended school at Morton Valley and Eastland High School, graduating in 1956. She has done abstract, administrative and secretarial work, serving Abilene Christian University and the Minter Lane Church of Christ for many years. She was a member of the Minter Lane and Woodlawn Church of Christ and the Cisco Writers Club, also a charter member of the Abilene Writers Guild and the Creative Writers Club.

On April 9, 1961 she was married to Frank Rogers Strawn in Cisco. She is survived by two daughters Denise McCarty of Abilene and Patty Strawn Fort Worth; one grandson, Quentin McCarty; two sisters, Georgia Burkman of Stamford, Margaret McDowell of Fort Worth, and one brother, Cherry Lee Berry of Arlington.

Memorials may be made to the Meals on Wheels, or to the donor's favorite charity. Services entrusted to North's Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
North's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by North's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved