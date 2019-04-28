Shirley Sue Blackwell Blackburn



Abilene - Beloved wife, mother grandmother, and great-grandmother, Shirley Sue Blackwell Blackburn, 82, of Abilene went home to her Lord on April 25, 2019 here in Abilene.



Funeral services and burial will be held on Saturday, May 4 at 1 pm at Elmwood Memorial Park with David Cason of Broadview Baptist Church officiating.



Shirley was born in Ranger, Texas to J.G. And Eva Blackwell on January 9, 1937. She grew up and went to school in Sundown, Texas. She graduated from Sundown High School and graduated from Hardin-Simmons University's Mary Meek School of Nursing in 1957. She also married Donald Adam Blackburn on September 29, 1956 in Abilene.



Shirley worked as a registered nurse for the Taylor County Health Department for 30 years before retiring. She came out of retirement to continue serving others by working for Dr. Laura Barber for 13 years. She loved being a nurse and caring for others.



Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, J.G. and Eva, her husband Donald and her brother Rodney.



Shirley is survived by her four children, David Blackburn and his wife Anne of Owl Creek, Texas, Deborah Harmon of Abilene, Texas, Jeff Blackburn and his wife Darby of Round Rock, Texas, Kristi Brewster and her husband Tom of Colorado Springs, Colorado. She is also survived by sister Judy Harrison of Potosi, Texas. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Marc Harmon, Keri Grady, Matt Harmon, Sarah Sgaglione, Zach Harmon, Stephanie Johnson, Avery Blackburn, Kimberly Blackburn, Andrew Slate, Adam Slate, Mallory Blackburn, and Emery Blackburn. Shirley was also blessed with 4 great-grandchildren: Kendall White, Kayden Grady, Tyler Sgaglione, and Jack Harmon.



Pallbearers will be David Blackburn, Jeff Blackburn, Marc Harmon, Matt Harmon, Zach Harmon, and Jacob Grady.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the or to the Hardin-Simmons University School of Nursing.



The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all those who loved and cared for Shirley.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the or to the Hardin-Simmons University School of Nursing.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all those who loved and cared for Shirley.