Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Thompson Obituary
Shirley Thompson

Abilene - January 11, 2020 Shirley Thompson of Abilene, Texas, was born May 21, 1931 in Hutchinson, Kansas to James and Catherine Cochran.

Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dale Cochran.

Survived by two daughters, Linda Russell and husband Don of Owasso, Oklahoma and Lee Ann Harendt and husband Tommie of Abilene. Also survived by three Grandchildren and five great Grandchildren.

Family Memorial service to be held in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -