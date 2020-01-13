|
|
Shirley Thompson
Abilene - January 11, 2020 Shirley Thompson of Abilene, Texas, was born May 21, 1931 in Hutchinson, Kansas to James and Catherine Cochran.
Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dale Cochran.
Survived by two daughters, Linda Russell and husband Don of Owasso, Oklahoma and Lee Ann Harendt and husband Tommie of Abilene. Also survived by three Grandchildren and five great Grandchildren.
Family Memorial service to be held in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020