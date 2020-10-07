1/1
Shirley Williams
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Williams

Albany - Shirley Williams, age 58 of Albany, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 10th at First Baptist Church of Albany with John Viertel officiating. Interment will follow in the Albany Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, October 9th at Morehart Mortuary of Albany.

Shirley Lee Campbell was born July 24, 1962 in Front Royal, Virginia to Manley Cletus Campbell and Lena Louise Robinson Campbell. After high school, she attended McMurry College where she earned her degree in Education. On September 18, 1982, Shirley married Larry Williams in Albany. She worked as a school teacher for Moran ISD for 30 years and loved all of the kids she taught. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping but most of all she loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Manley and Lena Campbell.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Larry Williams of Albany; her two sons, Clay Williams and wife Amber of Baird, Cody Williams of Dallas; one brother, Manley Cletus Campbell and wife Dianna of Abilene; one sister, Leslie Dixon of Abilene; and her nieces, Emily Campbell, Lauren Fowler, Leslie Cortinez and Courtney Martinez.

Memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation and may be left at Morehart Mortuary. Condolences may be made online at www.morehartmortuary.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Morehart Mortuary
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Albany
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morehart Mortuary - Albany
77 North Main Street
Albany, TX 76430
(325) 762-3914
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morehart Mortuary - Albany

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved