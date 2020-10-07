Shirley Williams
Albany - Shirley Williams, age 58 of Albany, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 10th at First Baptist Church of Albany with John Viertel officiating. Interment will follow in the Albany Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, October 9th at Morehart Mortuary of Albany.
Shirley Lee Campbell was born July 24, 1962 in Front Royal, Virginia to Manley Cletus Campbell and Lena Louise Robinson Campbell. After high school, she attended McMurry College where she earned her degree in Education. On September 18, 1982, Shirley married Larry Williams in Albany. She worked as a school teacher for Moran ISD for 30 years and loved all of the kids she taught. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping but most of all she loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Manley and Lena Campbell.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Larry Williams of Albany; her two sons, Clay Williams and wife Amber of Baird, Cody Williams of Dallas; one brother, Manley Cletus Campbell and wife Dianna of Abilene; one sister, Leslie Dixon of Abilene; and her nieces, Emily Campbell, Lauren Fowler, Leslie Cortinez and Courtney Martinez.
Memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation and may be left at Morehart Mortuary. Condolences may be made online at www.morehartmortuary.net
.