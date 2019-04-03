|
|
Sidney Dale Owens
Clyde - Sidney Dale Owens, 73, died Monday, April 1, 2019 in a Graham nursing home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Clyde with Dr. Toby Henson officiating under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde. Burial will follow in the Clyde Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Dale was born August 26, 1945 in Brady to Sidney and Lucille (Luster) Owens. He graduated from Clyde High School and attended North Texas State University. He married Sharon James in Abilene on June 8, 1968. He worked as a machinist for Lockheed / General Dynamics for 30 years and later owned and operated Owens Auto Sales in Clyde. In his spare time, he raised cattle and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clyde.
Dale has an infectious smile and a tenacity for life. He was a great father and PaPa and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife Sharon of Clyde; two sons, Jason Owens and wife Angela of Clyde and James Owens and wife Tiffiny of Fort Worth; daughter Lorie Abbe and husband Rick of Abilene; sister Pat Boles and husband Don of Clyde; 12 grandchildren, Kara Whitenton and husband Thomas, Kaylin Davis and husband Greg, Brett Christie and wife Bre, Evan Abbe, Aron Abbe, Ethan Brubaker, Hannah Owens, Hunter Owens, Eric Abbe, Seth Brubaker, Hayden Owens and Jacob Owens; three great grandchildren, Lyla Whitenton, Raleigh Whitenton and Killian Christie and several nieces and nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Deanna Beth Owens.
Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 3, 2019